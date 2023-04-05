Clay County school board to consider controversial bathroom policy

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The school board for Clay County Public Schools is set to vote Thursday on whether to consider a proposal that would shift gender-segregated bathrooms to sex-segregated bathrooms, meaning students could use only the bathroom matching the sex they were assigned at birth, a move that would exclusively impact transgender students.

“The proposed amendments are intended to simplify, update, and ensure alignment of School Board Policies with state law, federal law, State Board of Education Rules, and other applicable rules and regulations,” the proposal states.

News4JAX asked the proposal’s sponsor, District 1 board member Erin Skipper, as well as the other board members and superintendent, about the motivation for such a rule and which “rules and regulations” applied here. They have not responded, but a school district spokesperson released this statement:

“Clay County District Schools’ current procedure is for students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their assigned sex at birth. For students who need accommodations, the school leadership works directly with the parents and the student. The School Board’s proposed bathroom policy would align our current best practices with a board policy.”

The policy follows a wave of state-level legislation that targets transgender affirmation, acceptance and visibility in Florida and other states with conservative majorities in their legislatures.

If the board moves forward with the proposal in its vote Thursday, the five members will vote on the measure after a public hearing on June 1 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the Teacher In-service Training Center at Fleming Island High School.