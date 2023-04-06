🔒 Insiders Only: See Styx at Wild Adventures

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to see legendary rock band, STYX, perform in the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures LIVE! features legendary rock band STYX on Saturday, April 22.

Experience live performances of some of the band’s biggest songs, including “Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Renegade” and more!

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to see STYX perform at the Valdosta theme park while also enjoying all the other family-friendly features like a full day of rides, slides and more at Wild Adventures and Splash Island, then head over to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater to see legendary rockers.

The winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, April 14.

To view the full Wild Adventures LIVE! lineup, purchase tickets to concerts, and learn more about Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.

Enter the Sweepstakes here!