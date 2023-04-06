Man charged with attempted second-degree murder after 2 children shot in road rage incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man six months after he was involved in a road rage incident that injured two children in October.

William Hale was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle.

Frank Allison, who exchanged the first shot, was also arrested and charged with attempted murder, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charge. It’s unclear why the charge was dropped.

The incident started in Duval County and stretched for several miles on U.S. 1 near Callahan. According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Hale and Frank Allison were driving erratically. Hale was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with five occupants inside and Frank Allison was driving a gray Nissan Murano sport utility vehicle with three occupants.

RELATED: Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls

At some point, according to the NCSO, Hale got up alongside the Murano, rolled a window down and began shouting at Allison to pull over. A passenger of the Murano then rolled down a window and made an obscene gesture, and Allison rolled down his window to shout back at the other driver when a plastic water bottle was thrown from the Ram into the Nissan, according to NCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the Allison grabbed his .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired one shot at the Ram — which went through the rear passenger door on the right side and struck a 5-year-old girl — before speeding off.

According to the sheriff, Hale realized one of the passengers had been shot as the Murano sped away, sped closer to the Murano, and began firing several shots from his Glock 43 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun — one of which went through the rear of the vehicle and struck a 14-year-old girl in the back, causing her to suffer a collapsed lung.

Hale is scheduled to be arraigned on April 20.