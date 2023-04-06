Man sentenced to life for shooting pregnant 21-year-old girlfriend in head in 2021

A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a 21-year-old Jacksonville woman and her unborn son, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the murder of a 21-year-old and her unborn child.

Felicia Jones, who had just turned 21 years old, was days away from giving birth when she was fatally shot by Reginald Perry, who was 19 years old at the time, in September 2021.

Perry stood in front of the judge with Jones’ family watching as he awaited his fate.

The state attorney argued that the murder was premeditated. His defense, however, argued that he didn’t have a criminal record and that he took responsibility when he entered a guilty plea.

They also mentioned his drug use and immaturity.

According to prosecutors, Perry had a cousin buy a gun two months before the shooting. His Google search included things like “cerebellum” and “how police can track a phone in the water.”

Text messages between Jones and Perry revealed how he would address comments Jones made about committing to becoming a family, getting an apartment together and sharing living expenses.

To which he replied, “Just kill me now.”

On September 22, Perry had Jones clarify the baby’s due date, then three days later, he picked her up around 1 a.m., took her to Riverview Park, shot her in the head, and threw her phone in the water.

Jones’ family said her death has caused emptiness, depression and rage.

“This type of pain is tragic,” his first cousin said. “His stupidity disrupted our lives.”

Prosecutors referred to his lack of remorse after committing the crime, telling police that he didn’t think he was the father and going fishing the morning after the killing.

Judge Mark Borrello said this case was different from those of men who simply don’t want to take care of their children. He told Perry he knew exactly what he was doing and that prosecutors had evidence to prove it.

“What I know based on evidence is despite whatever drug use, you navigate daily life, play sports, graduate with a 3.0, you knew exactly what you were doing,” Borrello said to Perry.

Perry apologized to Jones’ family and asked for their forgiveness through tearful sobs as he addressed the court.

“Truly sorry to the family,” he said. “Truly sorry. Find it in your hearts to forgive me. Begging for forgiveness to forgive myself. I was high out of my mind, not an excuse, battling substance abuse since 11.”

Perry’s mother spoke in court and said that she felt her son was heavily influenced by his older brother. She also said he didn’t come to his parents with his problems.

She apologized to Jones’ family as well.