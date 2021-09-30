19-year-old charged in murders of pregnant woman, unborn child, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a 21-year-old Jacksonville woman and her unborn son, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Reginald Perry was booked into the Duval County jail around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He will appear before a judge Thursday afternoon on the charges.

Police said the body of the woman, identified by family members as Felicia Jones, was found Saturday morning by someone walking through Riverview Park, which is just south of the Trout River off Bassett Road near Lem Turner Road. Her unborn child did not survive.

Initially, the Sheriff’s Office announced it suspected foul play. JSO later classified the deaths as murders before Perry’s arrest.

Jacksonville police investigating deaths of pregnant woman, unborn child as murders

Jones’ family said she was due to give birth to her son, Ma’Kailand, in less than two weeks.

Ad

Jones’ aunt told News4Jax that they’re now preparing to lay them to rest. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with burial expenses.

News4Jax is working to learn more about the arrest and if there is a connection between Perry and Jones.