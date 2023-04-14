4 students taken to hospital after eating marijuana gummies at Putnam County elementary school

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Four Putnam County elementary school children required medical attention after consuming marijuana gummies on campus, according to a Facebook post from the school.

Jenkins Elementary School in Interlachen said that around 12:45 p.m., a student became ill after taking a gummy.

The school said a rescue vehicle was immediately dispatched and parents were contacted. The school said it later learned that three more students had also ingested the substance. Two students were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one student was taken by a parent, according to the post.

Right now, investigators believe one of the students may have gotten into an adult’s stash of marijuana edibles and brought them to school.

If this sounds familiar, it should because just last month, we reported on kids getting sick at school after consuming marijuana edibles on campus.

One of those incidents happened at Ridgeview High School in Orange Park.

That’s where a 15-year-old student was transported to the hospital in serious condition after eating a marijuana brownie with two other students.

The other incident happened days later at Westside High School in Jacksonville. That’s where a special needs student ended up in the hospital for two days after eating a marijuana edible. Her condition was much worse because she collapsed and was going in and out of consciousness.

According to the CDC, depending on the amount of the psychoactive extract in marijuana, commonly known as THC, a child can become very sick after consuming a marijuana edible.

Symptoms can include problems walking and breathing and a higher-than-normal heart rate.

Given what has happened, authorities are urging parents with medical marijuana edibles to make sure those edibles are out of reach of their children.

“With the prevalence of marijuana cards and availability of CBD over-the-counter, we want to stress the importance of parents and families in keeping these items away from children and preventing them from being easily accessible,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wrote.