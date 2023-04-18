Florida House to take on controversial bills aimed at transgender people

The Florida House could vote on a total of three bills involving transgender men, women and children on Tuesday.

First up on the list is the bill involving doctors not being able to provide medical treatments, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or surgery to transgender children.

This bill would put into law rules that are already approved by state medical boards. They’re meant to keep doctors from providing certain gender dysphoria treatments to minors.

This goes against the mainstream medical community, including the World Health Organization, the National Institutes of Health, and the American Medical Association, all of which recommend providing gender-affirming health care to transgender people.

The House will also consider a proposal aimed at preventing children from attending drag shows.

The bill would essentially penalize the establishment hosting events that feature certain types of performances that “in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities... lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

A third bill would prevent transgender men and women from using bathrooms that don’t line up with their sex assigned at birth.

This is a battle over student and staff access to restrooms in schools, but this bill would be for all publicly available restroom facilities.

The bill further escalates a Republican crusade against transgender visibility and acceptance in American culture.

The legislature is set to wrap up this session on May 5.