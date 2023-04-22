Planet pride: Celebrate Earth Day on SnapJAX 🌎 📸

‘Invest In Our Planet’ is the theme of Earth Day 2023.

More than a billion people from more than 193 countries celebrate the annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Earth Day was first held in 1970.

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are great places to enjoy nature. From our miles of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, freshwater fishing in the St. Johns River and various lakes, it’s our little piece of paradise on the planet.

That’s why we’re asking you to help us honor our home by posting any photo or video you take on Saturday that demonstrates our outdoor excellence on SnapJAX. Anyone can view the pins but you must be a News4JAX Insider to post.

Here are some of our favorites from today: