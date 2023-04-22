76º

Local News

Planet pride: Celebrate Earth Day on SnapJAX 🌎 📸

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Tags: Earth Day, SnapJAX
(Martin Meissner, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

‘Invest In Our Planet’ is the theme of Earth Day 2023.

More than a billion people from more than 193 countries celebrate the annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Earth Day was first held in 1970.

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are great places to enjoy nature. From our miles of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, freshwater fishing in the St. Johns River and various lakes, it’s our little piece of paradise on the planet.

That’s why we’re asking you to help us honor our home by posting any photo or video you take on Saturday that demonstrates our outdoor excellence on SnapJAX. Anyone can view the pins but you must be a News4JAX Insider to post.

Here are some of our favorites from today:

Ed Van Voorhis

Happy Earth day. From Intracoastal water way.

0
Jacksonville
Ed Van Voorhis

Happy Earth day, from Jekyll Island.

0
Jacksonville
andyhernandez

Happy Earth day.

0
Jacksonville
Sandra

Earth day @ Arboretum

0
Jacksonville
ohthatweston

Genevieve and Papa enjoying the sunshine

0
Jacksonville
Sandra

Earth day @ Arboretum

0
Jacksonville
erikabeaches

Happy 🌎Day! 4 year olds—Brighton Day Academy, St. Augustine, FL

0
Jacksonville
erikabeaches

80% of 🌎pollination! Thank you 🐝! Happy 🌏Day!

0
Jacksonville
BrandyW22

Beautiful Owl stopped on our fence something that doesn't happen to often !

0
Jacksonville
Pins User

Gardenias are in bloom

0
Jacksonville

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email