Mattel introduces first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mattel, Inc. announced a new Barbie doll with Down syndrome, the National Down Syndrome Society announced on Tuesday.

The doll was created to “allow even more children to see themselves in Barbie, as well as have Barbie reflect the world around them,” the society said.

The Barbie doll with Down syndrome is meant to inspire all children to tell more stories through play.

According to the society, Barbie was purposeful with every design choice for the doll, including:

Sculpt : This doll introduces a new face and body sculpt to be more illustrative of women with Down syndrome, including a shorter frame and a longer torso. The new face sculpt features a rounder shape, smaller ears, and a flat nasal bridge, while the eyes are slightly slanted in an almond shape. The doll’s palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down syndrome.1

Fashion & Accessories : The doll’s puff sleeved dress pattern features butterflies and yellow and blue colors, which are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. The doll’s pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. The three chevrons, or arrows, are a symbol that unites the Down syndrome community and are meant to represent “the lucky few” who have someone with Down syndrome in their life.

Orthotics: The Barbie Fashionista doll with Down syndrome also wears pink ankle foot orthotics (AFOs) to match her outfit and her sneakers tout a zipper detail. Some children with Down syndrome use orthotics to support their feet and ankles, and NDSS provided a box of orthotics to serve as real-life inspiration for the ones this Barbie Fashionista is wearing, matched to her outfit and the bright colors in her design.

