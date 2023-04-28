🔒 Insiders Only: Country crooner Lee Brice in concert

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures and the Lee Brice concert on Saturday, May 13.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – See award-winning country music sensation Lee Brice live in concert Saturday, May 13th at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia.

Sing along to your favorite hits including “I Drive Your Truck,” “Love Like Crazy,” and “Rumor” as Lee Brice Takes the stage for a Wild Adventures LIVE! concert.

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to see Lee perform while also enjoying all the other family-friendly features like a full day of rides, slides and more at Wild Adventures and Splash Island, then head over to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

The winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, May 5.

Here’s the rest of the Wild Adventures LIVE! lineup for 2023:

May 20 - The Beach Boys

June 10 - REO Speedwagon

June 17 - Larry the Cable Guy

July 1 - Newsboys

July 15 - Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting and Del Amitri

July 22 - FOR KING + COUNTRY

August 5 - Skillet

