News4JAX records show uptick in violence in Arlington area over last 2 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police shooting Sunday night and another shooting Monday morning are the latest in a string of incidents in the Arlington area involving gun violence.

News4JAX records show four men were killed in Arlington in March, including a double shooting on Fort Caroline Road that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old on gun and car theft charges.

Another man was shot to death in the parking lot of a business on Arlington Road North two weeks later, and then on March 28 a man was found dead on Caliente Drive.

Before March, no homicides had been reported in the Arlington area, according to News4JAX records.

On April 22, Sheriff T.K. Waters held a walk in the Arlington area offering a chance for members of the community to speak with him and his staff about crime in the area.

The walk took place at the Les Chateaux Condos on Arlington Expressway and the Catalina Apartments on Bert Road.

Just over a week later, an argument between two men led to a shooting Monday at the same Bert Road complex.

That shooting came a day after police shot a man on Fort Caroline Road who they said fired a shot at them from inside a home.