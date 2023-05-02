65º

Crash causes ‘sticky situation’ on US 301 in Duval County

Brie Isom, Reporter

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A semi-truck and a pickup truck with a trailer attached, that’s carrying beehives, crashed on US 301 in Duval County early Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

There are now loose bees along the highway, FHP said, but the bees are not aggressive, they’re just flying around the hives.

There are no injuries from this crash, according to FHP.

The beehive company has another truck on the way to transport the remaining hives, according to FHP.

The left lanes are closed in both directions on US 301, FHP said.

