DCPS calls emergency school board meeting to discuss superintendent’s future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board scheduled an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene’s job.

The first item on the agenda is the superintendent’s contract, followed by mention of a new superintendent (contingent on item No. 1). There will also be discussions about emergency board rules as well as discussions about the ongoing Douglas Anderson investigation.

Multiple sources within the district told News4JAX last month that Greene’s job may be under the microscope as some are calling for her resignation over the district’s handling of the situation at the school.

Greene is under scrutiny following recent revelations about former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Jeffrey Clayton. The longtime music teacher was recently accused and charged with indecent touching of a minor among other charges.

Three other teachers have also been removed from classrooms at DA as part of the investigation.

Greene’s supporters held a rally in front of the district offices ahead of previous board discussions.

Both state Rep. Angie Nixon and state Sen. Audrey Gibson posted on social media that they support Greene in her position and called for others to voice their support as well.

Some district officials told News4JAX that the “ship has sailed.”

The district was supposed to hold a much-anticipated meeting Friday but it was abruptly postponed due to legal concerns.

Last week, the state’s education commissioner sent a letter to Greene, accusing the district of failing to submit 50 investigative files from other misconduct cases to the state’s Office of Professional Practices.

Green responded by saying the commission was not intentional and the following day, DCPS leaders reassigned the district’s Supervisor of Professional Practices, and the board also signed off on hiring an outside firm to investigate the Douglas Anderson situation and to investigate why there appears to have been a three-year delay in sending files to the state.

Greene sent a letter to the families at the school promising to fully investigate the situation and scrutinize the culture.

Greene has been with the district since 2018 and was named Florida Superintendent of the Year in 2021.

Her contract was just renewed last summer for another four years and is set to expire after the 2026 school year.