Teen girl shot in neck in parking lot of Southside apartment complex: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager was hospitalized Tuesday morning and needed surgery after she was struck in the neck by gunfire in the parking lot of a Southside apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. on Newton Road, which is off Hogan Road, west of Southside Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the girl, who is approximately 16 years old, was talking to some people in the parking lot of the apartment complex when witnesses heard one gunshot, which struck the teen in the neck.

Investigators said they would be speaking with the girl once she recovered from surgery. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The shooting was reported the same day a woman and a man were fatally shot in separate parts of town in unrelated incidents.