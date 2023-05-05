2 shot during attempted carjacking near Jacksonville park, JSO says

Two people were shot during an attempted carjacking in the North Shore neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and woman are recovering in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking in the North Shore neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the two people who were shot were sitting inside of a parked car on Vermillion Street around 6 p.m. when a man approached them and tried taking the vehicle. Both the man and woman were shot in the upper torso before pulling away and driving themselves to the hospital, said Sgt. Lloyd with JSO.

A third person was in the car and was not injured, Lloyd said.

Lloyd said police are looking for a man dressed in black clothing. He also added that the victims do not know the person who tried to carjack them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. To contact CrimeStoppers, dial 866-845-TIPS.