COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a cab portion of a semi tractor-trailer overturned after hitting a tree off I-75 Northbound.

The crash happened at 10:10 Friday night. FHP says the driver was a 50-year-old man. The passenger was a 57-year-old man.

FHP says the driver exited the road towards the grass shoulder and hit several trees. The cab section overturned, but the trailer stayed upright. The crash remains under investigation.