Tell us: How do you feel about the Jaguars potentially having to play home games outside of Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s talk that future TIAA Bank Field renovations could mean the Jaguars have to find another place to play their home games. Mayor Curry said on 1010XL, “Best-case scenario, I expect that the renovation will take two years, two seasons. And the team will have to play somewhere else,” he said. “The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville. Those discussions are happening. But two years is the goal.”

The question then becomes where would the Jaguars play for those two seasons? Nothing locally has the capacity to house an NFL game. Would the NFL consider playing Jaguars games in Orlando, Gainesville, or Tallahassee?

