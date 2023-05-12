TELL US: What do you think about the mother of Tristyn Bailey’s murderer being sentenced to 30 days?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci’s mother was sentenced to 30 days in St. Johns County jail and five years of probation after pleading no contest Friday afternoon.

Crystal Smith was accused of tampering with evidence in connection to the brutal murder of Tristyn Bailey in May 2021.

According to Smith’s arrest warrant, surveillance video shows her washing Fucci’s blue jeans hours after he murdered Bailey.

RELATED: Tristyn Bailey: The murder that sent shockwaves through St. Johns County

Fucci pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

We want to know what you think about Smith’s sentencing.