Confederate monument pedestal removed from James Weldon Johnson Park

All that's left of the monument in James Weldon Johnson Park, as of Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The last remaining piece of a 125-year-old Confederate monument in the heart of downtown Jacksonville was removed over the weekend from James Weldon Johnson Park across the street from Jacksonville’s City Hall, as first reported by the Florida Times-Union.

On June 9, 2020, the statue of a Confederate soldier at the top of the monument was removed overnight by crews using a crane in what was then called Hemming Park. The statue and nameplate were hauled off well before daylight, leaving the empty pedestal, which had remained in place until this weekend, when it too was removed unannounced.

Under the cover of night, crews removed a monument of a Confederate infantryman from Hemming Park. The statue was once a memorial to soldiers and sailors from Florida who served the Confederacy during the Civil War. (WJXT 2020)

Mayor Lenny Curry ordered the statue’s removal in 2020 and said he would order the removal of all remaining public Confederate monuments throughout the city, but the heated debate over removing the pedestal in the park and a monument in Springfield Park has continued for nearly three years.

Last August, James Weldon Johnson Park -- which was renamed in 2020 -- was approved for a three-year redesign.

A city sign hanging on a chain link fence surrounding the site where the pedestal once stood says work is underway to renovate James Weldon Johnson Park. Construction is projected to be completed this summer, according to the sign.

According to the James Weldon Johnson Park website, Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park aims to make the downtown park a dynamic public space for fun, education and relaxation.

The redesign is part of a four-part strategic plan expected to be implemented over the next three years.