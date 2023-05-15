LIVE: Sheriff T.K. Waters announces arrest of JSO officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff T.K. Waters on Monday is set to announce the recent arrest of an active Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer.

The charge they face is unclear, but Waters is set to give more details during a news conference at 10 a.m.

The arrest to be announced Monday is the fourth arrest of a JSO employee in 2023, but the seventh arrested overall, including by other agencies.