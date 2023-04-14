Jacksonville corrections officer arrested on charge of child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of one of its correctional officers for child abuse of a non-sexual nature — a third-degree felony.

According to Sheriff T.K. Waters, the JSO Integrity Unit began investigating Officer Darrick Scott on Thursday when the agency was notified of potential criminal allegations after a child reported an injury at school. Scott was arrested Friday morning.

Officer Scott had been employed with JSO for four-and-a-half years. Scott resigned upon his arrest.

The case is actively being investigated.

It’s the third arrest of a JSO employee in 2023, but the sixth arrested overall, including by other agencies.

