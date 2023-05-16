School board to discuss interim replacement for superintendent Dr. Diana Greene

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Duval County School Board members will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss naming a temporary replacement for Superintendent Dr. Diane Greene, who announced her retirement earlier this month.

Her last day in office is June 2, and she will officially retire on July 24.

The board will also discuss who will lead the search for Greene’s permanent replacement. So far, the school board hasn’t announced any candidates or given any specific deadlines.

Greene’s retirement announcement came after the arrest of a longtime music teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, which set off a wave of other investigations.

She negotiated an early severance deal after the city hired an outside law firm to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into teacher misconduct in the district and how misconduct is reported to the state.

Greene renewed her contract with a 10% raise just last year. Her contract wasn’t set to expire until after the 2026 school year.

The board has agreed to pay her roughly $130,000 ahead of her retirement.

In 2018, Dr. Patricia Willis was named interim superintendent after Dr. Nikolai Vitti’s departure. She was the first Black woman to lead the district.

At that time, when looking for an interim leader, the school board specifically looked for candidates who would not seek the job permanently.