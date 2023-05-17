Flagler School Board appoints interim superintendent

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler Schools School Board Members have selected LaShakia Moore as the Interim Superintendent for the district. Her term begins June 1st.

“I am humbled by our School Board’s confidence in me to lead this district for the next six months,” said Moore. “There is a line of leaders who have guided this district through my career here, and I hope to steer this ship forward, just as they had done. Flagler Schools is a great place to learn and grow, and I look forward to sharing those great things every chance I get.”

Moore graduated from Bethune-Cookman University and also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Leo University. She has worked in Flagler Schools for 15 years.

Related: Flagler County Schools will begin searching for a new superintendent

School Board chairperson Cheryl Massaro says, “We, as a Board, appreciate the work Mrs. Moore has done along every step of her career in education. Her vision and drive to advance educational opportunities for all students is what makes us confident this district is in great hands while we start the process of searching for a new superintendent.”

Cathy Mittelstadt’s last day as Superintendent is June 30th. She was voted out by the school board, which cited turnover and staff changes as part of their reasoning.