Flagler County Schools will begin searching for a new superintendent

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Schools will begin looking for new leadership this summer.

During Tuesday night’s district meeting, the five-member school board voted 3 to 2 against renewing or extending the contract with Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt.

Board members who supported the move said it was based on a large amount of turnover of staff and what they described as a “lack of stability” in the district.

Opponents of the move called it a “politically motivated decision,” and pointed to the district’s academic outcomes and graduation rates, which have consistently been higher than the state average.

The district is set to discuss who will take Mittelstadt’s place during a workshop on April 18.