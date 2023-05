🔒 Revolution: The Music of The Beatles. A Symphonic Experience

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of VIP tickets to the June 2 performance at the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “Here comes the sun” with the band who changed the world with their music. This new symphonic tribute with the orchestra and star vocalists drives us through Abbey Road on a musical and visual journey. Now is your chance to rock and roll to the best-kept secrets from the London-based archives of The Beatles official fan magazine and The Beatles Book Monthly. Arrangements transcribed from the original album include Hey Jude, Something, Penny Lane, Ticket to Ride and so many others!

News4JAX Insiders can enter our sweepstakes to win a 4-pack of VIP tickets to the Friday, June 2 performance at The Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. and a swag bag filled with Jax Symphony goodies.

Simply enter the sweepstakes below between 12 a.m. Friday, May 19 and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31. The winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on May 31.

GET BACK originally released on Let It Be (1970)

TICKET TO RIDE originally released on Help! (1965)

DRIVE MY CAR originally released on Rubber Soul (1965)

YESTERDAY originally released on Help! (1965)

PENNY LANE originally released on Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

IF I NEEDED SOMEONE originally released on Rubber Soul (1965)

LADY MADONNA originally released on Past Masters: Volume Two (1988)

BLACKBIRD originally released on The Beatles (1968)

IN MY LIFE originally released on Rubber Soul (1965)

PAPERBACK WRITER originally released as a single (1966)ELEANOR RIGBY originally released on Revolver (1966)

HELLO, GOODBYE originally released on Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

HERE COMES THE SUN originally released on Abbey Road (1969)

HEY JUDE originally released on Past Masters: Volume Two (1988)

Intermission

THE FOOL ON THE HILL originally released on Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

GOT TO GET YOU INTO MY LIFE originally released on Revolver (1966)

MAXWELL’S SILVER HAMMER originally released on Abbey Road (1969)

WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS originally released on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

COME TOGETHER originally released on Abbey Road (1969)

SOMETHING originally released on Abbey Road (1969)

SHE’S LEAVING HOME originally released on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

I AM THE WALRUS originally released on Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

LET IT BE originally released on Let It Be (1970)

GOLDEN SLUMBERS/CARRY THAT WEIGHT/THE END originally released on Abbey Road (1969)

TWIST AND SHOUT originally released on Please Please Me (1963)

ALL ARRANGEMENTS LICENSED TO G. SCHIRMER AND/OR SCHIRMER THEATRICAL, LLC, BY SONY/ATVMUSIC PUBLISHING LLC AND HARRISONGS LTD, C/O THE BICYCLE MUSIC COMPANYTHE SHOW IS NOT ENDORSED BY OR CONNECTED TO APPLE CORPS OR THE BEATLES.

