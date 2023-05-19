Institutional investors buying rental houses ‘serious problem’: COJ report

Could Duval be heading for a housing crisis? Jacksonville among 7 Florida cities cited in new study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax I-TEAM is continuing to dig into the role of institutional investors in Jacksonville’s real estate market.

These are companies that have more than 1,000 homes nationwide in their portfolio.

The I-TEAM found more than 9,600 houses across Duval County are owned by such investors — their real estate investments generate wealth for clients, rather than local families.

A December report commissioned by Jacksonville City Council found the trend is driving up rents and reducing houses available for first-time homebuyers.

The Critical Quality of Life report was commissioned to serve as a guide for candidates for city offices who will soon be leading Jacksonville.

It calls institutional investors a “serious problem” in Jacksonville. Private equity firms and institutional investors have been buying and building rental properties in Jacksonville, and bundling the houses and apartments into portfolios for wealthy investors. University of North Florida sociology professor David Jaffee calls this trend “the financialization of human shelter.”

“If shareholder value is the major factor driving the housing market, there is no prospect for affordable housing, period,” David Jaffee, UNF Sociology Professor, said.

Jaffee co-chaired the committee on affordable housing last year for a report on “Critical Quality of Life” in Jacksonville — a meeting from October of 2022. Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman was the committee co-chair. She says she grew up in affordable housing with a mom working two jobs to get by.

“And it still exists. Some of those issues that went on 20 years ago — it’s still happening today.”

Data from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors tracks home affordability — an index score of above 100 — like Duval County had for single-family homes in April of 2019, which signifies a family earning the median income has more than income to qualify for a mortgage on a median-priced home.

But after interest rates were hiked, as of last month, the home affordability score signified homeownership was out — falling nearly 40% as home prices rose and interest rates rose.

The CEO of the National Rental Home Council told the I-TEAM a short supply of housing as people have moved to Jacksonville is contributing to rising housing costs. He also says high-interest rates are making renting an attractive option for families right now.

“I think we should be doing everything we can to encourage and incentivize more housing supply, the creation of more housing, supply and more development,” David Howard said.

The City report said in December there was a supply gap of 12,000 units.

“The key from my perspective is supplying affordable housing rather than simply assuming that building more homes, often in the wrong places will automatically solve the problem.”

His research has found that investor-owned homes are associated with a higher risk of eviction.

Mayor-elect Donna Deegan has vowed to tackle what she calls “the affordable housing crisis,” saying the city needs to inventory and make available unused city property, require new developments to include some workforce housing, update zoning to support more multifamily units, keep property in local hands, and ensure adequate funding for affordable housing programs.