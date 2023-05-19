75º

Local News

JSO officers involved in shooting in Clay County

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Clay County, JSO, Officer-Involved Shooting
Officer involved shooting scene picture (WJXT)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to an officer-involved shooting Friday in Clay County.

No additional details were provided, but JSO said more information on the incident will follow.

Police had crime scene tape sectioning off the Village Shopping Center parking lot on Park Avenue in Orange Park. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was also spotted on the scene.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters arrived at the scene as well as a command center.

A News4JAX crew is headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story.

Officer involved shooting scene pictures (WJXT)

