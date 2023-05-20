Man charged with murder in connection with SJC deputy death

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for murder after an altercation lead to the on-duty death of a Sergeant Michael Kunovich.

18-year-old Vergilio Aguilar Mendez is charged with resisting with violence and felony murder. He is currently being held without bond.

18-year-old Vergilio Aguilar Mendez (WJXT)

Mendez’s immigration status is also in question; SJCSO is working with Homeland Security to verify his identity and immigrations status.

According to SJCSO, Sgt. Kunovich spotted Mendez sitting outside of closed business on in the 2500 block of SR16 in St. Augustine around 9 p.m. Friday.

Sgt. Kunovich made contact with Mendez and tried to complete a pat down for weapons, but investigators say Mendez then pulled away from Sgt. Kunovich and attempted to run away.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and Mendez continued to violently resist for more than six minutes. He also attempted to grab Sgt. Kunovich’s taser while fighting on the ground.

Deputies were eventually able to handcuff Mendez and he ended up pulling out a pocketknife, which had to be forcefully removed by deputies.

Sgt. Kunovich collapsed moments after Mendez was disarmed and was transported Flagler Hospital where he was pronounced deceased after a short time.

Officers gathered for a prayer and lined the street to pay their respects as the 25-year veteran of the department left the hospital.

“This has been a difficult time for our agency with the loss of one of our own. I want to thank St. Johns Fire Rescue, Flagler Health+, and our agency personnel for their lifesaving efforts on Sergeant Kunovich. I ask that you please respect the family and members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Kunovich,” said Sheriff Robert Hardwick.