Family, friends and law enforcement to pay respects at funeral of fallen St. Johns County Sgt. Michael Kunovich

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends and law enforcement will pay respects Friday morning to Sergeant Michael Kunovich who died on May 19, 2023, in the line of duty.

Sheriff Rob Hardwick said, “Sergeant Kunovich succumbed to some medical issues that were actually induced by the struggle with our subject.” The sergeant was in a struggle with Virjilio Aguilar Mendez, who was suspected of trespassing. Mendez is in the country illegally and was afraid of being deported.

“Sergeant Kunovich will be deeply missed by not only his immediate family and his family at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, but also by our community,” said Sheriff Hardwick. “Sergeant Kunovich was a valued member of the St. Johns County Office who passionately dedicated his career to keeping our community safe.”

Sergeant Kunovich was a 25-year member of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and most recently served as a Sergeant in the Central Region. He worked in various capacities to include as a Reserve Deputy before coming on board full-time, a Senior Law Enforcement Deputy, a Senior Internal Affairs Detective, and a Patrol Shift Leader. Throughout his 25 years of service, he received numerous awards to include a Meritorious Service Award in 2003 and 2013, an Exceptional Service Award in 2010, and many letters of commendation. Sergeant Kunovich also served on the SWAT Team for 5 years and while serving, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from Flagler College.

While Sergeant Kunovich took on the important role of serving and protecting our community for 25 years, his most important role was that of being a father to two amazing young men who were his whole world. This was evident as his face would light up whenever he talked about them which was every chance he got.

For Sergeant Kunovich’s loved ones, members of the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office and the community paying their respects, we will be streaming the funeral mass here on News4JAX.com tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m.