Mayor, city leaders give hurricane prep updates before season starts Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida residents get ready for hurricane season, the city of Jacksonville is preparing as well.

The major players in hurricane preparedness for Jacksonville and the beaches met Wednesday -- a day before the start of hurricane season -- to share hurricane prep updates.

That included Mayor-elect Donna Deegan,

News4JAX spoke with her and current Mayor Lenny Curry about the administration transition.

Wednesday’s meeting at the Prime Osborn Convention Center also included Sheriff T.K. Waters, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Powers and Emergency Preparedness Division Chief Andre Ayoub.

Ayoub took over the office early this month after the previous chief, Todd A. Smith, resigned his post amid what he called “unfounded allegations.”

Curry appointed Ayoub as the interim chief. He is a former police chief with 27 years of experience. He previously served as the Chief of the Special Events Division where he was the primary emergency preparedness point of contact for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The city leaders heard from National Weather Service Meteorologist Angie Enyedi, JEA’s Raye Marshall and JTA’s Nat Ford.