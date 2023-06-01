77º

Teen boy, woman accused of murder in Westside shooting death

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two arrests have been made in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of a man on the Westside of Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Janice Franklin, 36, and Tishawn Johnson, 17, have been accused in the shooting that happened in a strip mall parking lot off Lane Avenue.

JSO said a fight between three men led to one of the men being shot.

Based on a review of the evidence on the scene, as well as interviews conducted by detectives assigned to Homicide Team 3, JSO said the suspects were quickly identified.

Franklin and Johnson now face murder charges after SWAT tracked them down, JSO said.

