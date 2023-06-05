Neptune Beach joins list of beaches that ban smoking, vaping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Neptune Beach City Council voted Monday to pass a smoking and vaping ban at the beach and parks.

The voter was unanimous. The legislation passed 5 to 0 in favor.

A student, who is a member of Tobacco Free Florida, spoke in favor of the ban during public comment.

In March of 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis passed a bill that would allow local governments in Florida to ban smoking on beaches and parks.

Fernandina Beach was one of the areas fighting to ban cigarettes on its beaches. In August 2022, the city commission approved the smoking ban to limit trash on the beaches and at the parks.