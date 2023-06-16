‘It fuels my passion’: 19 high school students graduate from the Mayo Clinic’s summer internship program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A total of 19 local high school students graduated from the Mayo Clinic’s summer internship program this June. The program is in partnership with the AnnieRuth Foundation.

Members of the foundation and medical professionals were invited Friday to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to learn more.

The AnnieRuth Foundation’s Summer Internship Program affords high school students the opportunity to work part-time in a real-life setting, learn new skills and earn money for their future.

Dee Wilcox, founder and CEO of the AnnieRuth Foundation, said the program is open to all high school juniors and seniors in Duval County and surrounding counties.

“They want to become anything from OBGYNs, surgeons, nurses, you name it. They’re all here today and just enjoying the experience of touring Mayo’s assimilation center,” Willcox said.

The program places a strong emphasis on professional development and essential workforce skills. Interns work part-time collecting a paycheck for six weeks while also getting hands-on experience with an adult mentor.

Medical professionals took a tour of the Mayo Clinic’s assimilation center Friday and interacted with one of the Mayo Clinic’s top researchers Dr. John Copland. Students like Teno Dawson, a 2023 intern and Beachside High School student, were also in attendance.

Interns participate in assimilation at Mayo Clinic (WJXT)

Dawson said he has dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon one day.

“It’s been great,” Dawson said. “I like looking at all the different things and how they work. It’s really inspiring to see where I hope to be in the next few years.”

Through the program, Mayo Clinic professionals interact with students once a month through business seminars for a full calendar year ending in May. Students accumulate points throughout the year and those who do well become award recipients and are offered the opportunity to complete a summer internship that aligns with their career aspirations.

Maya Bhaskar, a 2023 award recipient intern and a student at Providence, is passionate about medicine and says being a part of the program this summer taught her valuable workplace training.

“I want to be a cardiovascular surgeon,” Bhaskar said. “It fuels my passion to see some of the things I might be doing when I’m older. This makes me very motivated.

Wilcox said the goal is to attract 100 students to the program this year. Once they reach that goal, applications will close.

“Our registration is open. We’re accepting applications for our 2024 program. Any high school junior or senior interested in completing the program can go to our website and complete the online application,” Wilcox said.

Visit sowingseeds.today to apply or call Dee Wilcox at 904-200-7202 for more information.