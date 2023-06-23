Legendary meteorologist, gardener, educator & friend: Lifelong fans celebrate George Winterling’s unique legacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We asked our viewers to share their memories of legendary Channel 4 meteorologist George Winterling after he passed away this week at the age of 91. The stories they wrote to us were too heartwarming to keep to ourselves.
Several themes emerged among the comments -- from George’s heart to educate the community to his natural ability to create lifelong weather enthusiasts.
YOUR TURN: Share your favorite George Winterling memories
Many recalled his work in “George’s Garden” and, of course, his famously accurate prediction that Hurricane Dora would directly impact Northeast Florida.
FROM THE VAULT: Everyone loved the late George Winterling — except one dog in Lake City
Thank you to all who shared their stories, memories and heartfelt condolences for George’s family.
George the meteorologist
- Shirley Mangol: Many many years ago while teaching Kindergarten at Southside Elementary in Starke I eagerly started my new unit on weather with this question. “What is a meteorologist?” One student could barely contain himself, waving his hand in the air, bouncing on his bottom to make sure I saw him. When I called on him, he responded with a great big smile, clear, and precise, “GEORGE WINTERLING”. I could only smile because I too grew up watching George. It still warms my heart remembering all the lives Mr. Winterling touched.
- Wayde Alford: Most of my family and extended family have been involved in agricultural endeavors in Northeast Florida for many generations. For three generations, we talked about what “George said”. Freeze protecting citrus, moving timber harvesting operations when it was getting too wet and more rain was forecast, protecting livestock, and many other decisions were based on what “George said.” His input was the basis for many business decisions, and as a family, we are grateful. I remember those markers squeaking when he would write the highs or lows over towns or areas of NE Florida during those nightly forecasts. I think most people don’t realize how much it means to people like us to have people like George, John, and now Richard. What a legacy George has left! Sincere condolences to his family, and thank you for sharing George with us for so many years.
- Anne Gaston: Our family watched Channel 4 and George since I was in high school. Speaking to his humor, as George would point to and call out the highs and lows of surroundings cities, he would often include Hahira, GA. This tiny, one-stoplight town in South Georgia happened to be where my father was born and raised. Humorous to most that George would choose such an obscure country town, my father beamed to hear the highs and lows of his boyhood home. Thank you George for putting a smile on my father’s face.
- Debra Sapp: I met him in the fall of 1963 at our school Halloween Carnival, I was in the 3rd grade. I went to seek him out with a burning question - was it going to rain on Halloween? He said it was not. It did sprinkle some on Halloween. I think that was the only time he sort of got it wrong. Hurricane Dora was a year later. We had the TV on channel 4 until we lost power. Because of Mr. Winterling we were super prepared for that horrific storm! I only watch news from “The Local Station”. Always have, always will. Thank you, sir! God Speed
- Billy Whiteman: My favorite memory is that George had no green screen to work off of. he would have a paper map of the united states and a magic marker. and he could draw high and low pressure fronts , write down temps in many cities, and draw what was going on in north florida without fail. his reports went on professionally and perfect. That’s why George was always trusted when it came to weather.
- Maxine Farrington: As a high school student, I dressed for the day based on George’s weather report. If George said it would rain, I took my umbrella. My family trusted and loved him as our weatherman. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
- Kim Prince: George was my grandmother’s favorite weather man and he became my favorite weather man after watching him while I was growing up. At 12 p.m. every day at my grandparents’ house we were not allowed to be talking while she was watching the news so that she would not miss her George let us know how the weather was going to be and was going to give you the correct information about the weather for sure. When I got grown I even loved getting the news weather from him. George will truly be missed, We love you George!! My condolences and prayers to his entire family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 May he R.I.H. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
- Jackie Hadley: I worked at WJXT when George was tracking Hurricane Hugo. During this time, I was scheduled to drive to DC. George gave me advice on when to plan my road trip. Of course, I took his advice, missed Hugo and made it safe and sound to DC. ❤️ RIP George
- Robert Masten: We moved here in 1982 and immediately started watching George give his precise and accurate weather predictions every day. He always made sure we knew exactly what was happening. Our most precious moments with George was when we met him at the Meet and Greet sponsored by News4Jax at the station where we were able to get him to sign our guest passes, take a picture with him by his garden and visit the studio where the Big Green board was on display. You will always have a place in our hearts and our prayers are with your family.
- Betty Williamson: my husband was a commercial fisherman 50 miles off st. augustine for years, he would not leave the dock until watching George ,, some of the guys would go out and come right back in , but Don said only if George says it is right ..we really trusted his advice ,, I remember the advice about Dora ,,he was right there..,, ,a great Man.
- Mike Williams: I was back in Jacksonville after being in England, heading out to South Dakota. I contacted George because I was traveling in January expecting to get there February 2. Well I told George this guy grew up in Florida and had no experience driving in snow. I asked him to let me know when it would be a good time to head out since there were record snows that year. He told me to watch his weather forecast every night this week and he’d tell me when to leave. Well sure enough two nights later during his forecast he said anybody heading west needed to leave the next morning! I know his help allowed me miss blizzards and snow drifts and arrive safely.
- Tonja Pitts: I am so very sad to hear about George Winterling’s passing...My beloved grandmother would have the family come in when it was time for his forecast...She absolutely adored him..As a little kid I also admired his profession ism and his talent with the weather...My heart felt condolences to his family and his channel 4 family as well.
- Margaret Scott: Christmas Eve Rudolph radar! Today’s technology is no match for his unmatched weather predictions! I say that every hurricane season.
- Eugene Williams: What a sad day for Jacksonville. I’ve been watching George Winterling since the mid 70′s. He was truly the Walter Cronkite of the weather.
- Donna Ricciardelli: I still like to know the “humiture”. Makes sense to me.
- Rick Vidal: My father worked at Miller Press. Sometimes I would go to work with dad. I remember George coming to watch them print the weather maps.
- Bill: I’m 70 and lived in Jax my whole life. At age 22, I remember Dora and it was scary. My parents were glued to the television watching George
- Janette Walls: My favorite memory is when he would follow Santa on Christmas Eve I grew up watching him as well as my children rest in peace, George.
George the gardener
- Carol Klipp: I met George Winterling in the old Pic and Save in San Marco one evening after work. I introduced myself, shook his hand and told him I love his gardening segments he shared. I remember his hand was so big compared to mine from all of the gardening he had done. He was such a kind , gentle man.
- Minnie Johnson: I remember George Winterling, as the man that showed you how to plant a small garden. What month to plant the different vegetables. His garden looked great, the Kale, the Pole Beans Corn, Cabbage, Collar Greens. Gone to soon, but never forgotten. RIP Mr George Winterling.
- Anonymous: I worked at an air conditioning company around the corner from the channel 4 studio in 1994. I was leaving work one afternoon when a white Ford Thunderbird pulled up and the driver got out and started taking garbage bags full of leaves from the curb and stuffing them in the trunk and back seat of the car. He must have seen me looking at him like he was crazy, because he turned to explain he was taking them to compost for his garden. I realized it was George Wintering when he grinned while explaining himself. If it was 95 degrees in July and George said it was going to snow 3 inches the next day, my mom would make me wear a jacket before leaving the house in the morning.
- Gary H. Jones: 1982, I had just purchased 7 acres of farmland in Bryceville, Florida. Being a city boy born and raised in Jacksonville, I was a little ignorant about my country living needs. I was at a hardware store in Orange Park looking for a water pump for my new home on the property. Being a little dazed and confused by all the makes and models of pumps, I turned to look for a salesperson and boom, there was a rather dapper Mr. George Winterling standing a few feet from me. Dapper in the sense that he was dressed in blue jeans, flannel shirt, and work boots. Knowing who he was, I quietly introduced myself. He shyly said hello. He also was looking for a pump and then asked me about my water needs at my new property. George showed me the right one to purchase and suggested what to plant. The corn, potatoes, cucumbers, peas, and watermelon did well on my land thanks to Mr. Wintering’s suggestions. My wife and I of 47 years have retired and since sold the property. Thank you Mr. George Wintering for helping this city boy become a country farmer.
- Russell Cheshire: I remember when me and my partner were growing carrots for a soup company and you were paid by the ton so we had carrots 🥕 almost as big as a baseball bat I sent George a picture of us holding these huge carrots a few days after he was bragging on his carrots George showed that picture and said i just thought I knew how to grow carrots. You will be missed by many R I P my friend
- Jeffrey Snitzer: My favorite memory about George winterling- it was in the 90s he started George’s garden. George winterlings Legacy will live forever at Channel 4. My thoughts and prayers to News Channel 4 on the loss of a legendary chief meteorologist- the first chief meteorologist at wjxt Channel 4. My thoughts and prayers go out to his extended family, his grandchildren August children- especially current chief meteorologist Richard Nunn. May God protect George winterling as he rest in peace.
- Linda Boyd: One of my favorite memories is when he would share fresh produce out of the garden. I will truly miss him and my condolences to the Winterling family!
- Anonymous: I loved his animated plant video and his garden was such a highlight. He made weather fun and interesting. RIP dear George.
George the educator
- Crystal Haney and Michael Stephenson: I remember George being so kind to my son. We always watched him, and as a young child he wanted to send him a gift that would help him in his garden. One day on George’s Garden segment he wore a hat that had little pockets with bug spray, band aids, and other little items attached to it. It was the hat my son had sent him. As my son Mike got older, he would call George at the station and if time permitted, they would talk. My son had a couple of projects at school and George was always willing to help out sending him tracking maps of hurricanes, and a video tape of hurricane Hugo. He also came to the school one time and did a presentation about weather, followed by questions and answers. The highlight of all of this was when the New Dopler, was installed there was a news broadcast and luncheon. George thought enough of my son to invite he and I to attend lunch and be on the broadcast. He even got to see a weather balloon launched. George was one of those rare gentlemen that took up time with a child, and I truly appreciated him for doing so. My son was very saddened by his passing, as was I. Peace be your journey George, and prayers for the family.
- Anonymous: I was in 5th grade when George Winterling came to visit our tiny school out in Callahan. It was so exciting as a child to meet someone who was on TV! I remember him being the nicest person, and as an adult I can appreciate people like him who really cared about the community. He was truly an icon.
- Jeff Sills: When I was in junior high/high school, George Winterling sponsored a group called the Weather Watchers for teenagers interested in meteorology. Every Friday evening he would meet with us at what was then (the 60′s) the Children’s Museum in Riverside. It wasn’t until I was a good deal older that I understood what a selfless commitment of time that was. One day while I was on summer break, I even got to work at his office at Channel 4. A lot of the other members did too. He was a wonderful man who touched a lot of lives. My deepest condolences to his family.
- Susan Valentine: I remember when George Winterling came to visit my fourth grade class in 1964. He talked about the different types of clouds and what they meant for the weather. I also remember watching him during the hurricanes.
- Michelle: He gave my young blind son a chance to experience what it was like to be a meteorologist. It was his dream. George was absolutely amazing and compassionate.
- Ed Van Voorhis: When I was in 6th grade I wrote George a letter asking to senda weather chart that he drew on and he did. For a school project, got a A +.
- Sherri Hanson: I attended FSU and had the privilege of doing a summer internship with George in 1998. He taught me so much about meteorology.
- Michael Koloski: I had the honor/joy to study under George in his last class that he taught at JU. Awesome class. He will always be THE Chief Meteorologist!
George the colleague
- Deborah Gianoulis Heald: George was my colleague and friend who was deeply loved and admired by those who knew him personally, and those who watched and relied on him daily through his 50 years of dedicated community service explaining our local world. Much has been shared about his leadership in his profession but what is most remarkable to me is how George understood how to share his immense knowledge with his neighbors in a tangible way. He gave us gardening tips and prepared us for the day ahead and never failed to make us smile and often laugh out loud at his corny jokes and delightful antics. Traveling with George during our many remote broadcasts throughout the region, from Waycross to Lake City and Palatka, people came to thank him for his generous heart, to remember the time he spoke to their elementary class or Rotary club.. George was not a celebrity, he was a local hero. He was always one of us. My heart is full of sorrow for his wife Virginia, and George’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They had to share their wonderful Papa with a million fans. His spirit remains with all of us who loved him. Rest in peace, dear friend, in the garden of eternity.
- Charline Gladden Jenkins: My father, Terrance Gladden was an engineer; along with Roy King, also an engineer, when George Winterling was hired. My father, now 87, remembers George Winterling fondly. He tells stories of what it was like to work as an engineer for Channel 4 in the 1960′s, and the challenges they faced. He was living here in Jacksonville and remembers when George predicted that Dora would hit, and it did. I was very impressed with George’s gardening skills here in Mandarin; he had the finest garden in this area.
- S. M. Carmichael: George Winterling’s smile and kind words to me was a constant and supportive gift to me during my employment as the first female studio camera operator, as well as, assistant in the newsroom over 50 years ago. His generosity of spirit and kindness always helped me make it through the day.
- Bob Atkins: I helped George with the weather forecast when I was program director back in the sixties. Then George was the only on air weather person.
Just George
- Celeste Steele: I use to live down the street from George. Every Halloween he would hitch up his pony to his wagon with hay in it and lights attached and transport any/all the children who wanted to go trick or treating. It was something I will never forget. Everyone in our neighborhood knew where George lived. It never failed that George always said hello to everyone. I miss those good old days.
- Patsy Smith: Like many farmers in the area, my father-in-law, Wilbur Smith (1922-2015) of Hastings, listened to George Winterling’s forecast every evening. I wrote Mr. Winterling and asked if he would send a note to Wilbur for his birthday. Sure enough, he did! That note was a special gift!
- Cindy Walker: When we first moved here from Illinois and we heard the first forecast of a hurricane I called the station and George talked to me personally and explained everything to me and really reassured me.
- Judy Jones: My family moved to Jacksonville between my 1st and 2nd grade in school and he came to Spring Park Elementary and talked to us about hurricanes. Then I attended Englewood High School, and he came to his son’s baseball games. He was always a pleasure to be around, if he was doing the weather or cheering on the baseball team. He will be missed and my condolences to his family.
- Wanda G Redgate: George Winterling. The Man, The Myth, The Legend. During his time at News 4 Jax he reported on everything from Atmospheric Pressure to Zucchini!
- M. Wilson: I was initially star struck when first meeting Mr. Winterling at First Baptist Church Jax, where he sang in the Chancel Choir next to my dad. He was kind, genuine, man that always spoke to me everytime I saw him. He was a cool cat.
- Greg Locke: Around 40 plus years ago, I found myself pumping gas next to George at a gas station on University Blvd, The very first thought I had was to ask him, ‘So what do you think about this weather we’re having?’ I thought I was being kind of funny, but he started breaking down the weather in detail. And then he asked me what I did, I was going to college and worked part-time, he asked about the type of work, what I was majoring in, he conveyed a very genuine interest in me in that very short encounter. I came away from the experience thinking this man, displays the same kindness, caring, thoughtful, humble qualities that I see on his weather news program, he’s just the real deal. I never forgot that moment in time and those qualities. I have always watched Channel 4 news and weather from then on.
- Dennis Johnston: Mr. Wintering was kind enough to speak at one of our monthly Cops For Christ meetings at JSO’s Police Memorial Building in the mid 1980′s. It was our biggest turnout. What a gracious man !!
- Jo Ann Hall: I took George In the Catfish Festival parade in Crescent City for several years until he no longer rode in the parade… spectators loved him.
- Jenny Sloan: I became a total weather nerd because of George and his weather reporting. I got to meet him at George Day many years ago and stood for a long time in the hot sun, but it was worth it. He was so genuinely nice. Years later for his 50th anniversary special, a picture from that day of us along with my comments was shown on the show. Even though I had moved to NC in 2004, many friends contacted me to let me know. I then Facebook messaged George to congratulate him on his 50 years and he actually messaged me back. He was a true, genuine person. He will be so missed.