Legendary meteorologist, gardener, educator & friend: Lifelong fans celebrate George Winterling’s unique legacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We asked our viewers to share their memories of legendary Channel 4 meteorologist George Winterling after he passed away this week at the age of 91. The stories they wrote to us were too heartwarming to keep to ourselves.

Several themes emerged among the comments -- from George’s heart to educate the community to his natural ability to create lifelong weather enthusiasts.

YOUR TURN: Share your favorite George Winterling memories

Many recalled his work in “George’s Garden” and, of course, his famously accurate prediction that Hurricane Dora would directly impact Northeast Florida.

FROM THE VAULT: Everyone loved the late George Winterling — except one dog in Lake City

Thank you to all who shared their stories, memories and heartfelt condolences for George’s family.

Shirley Mangol: Many many years ago while teaching Kindergarten at Southside Elementary in Starke I eagerly started my new unit on weather with this question. “What is a meteorologist?” One student could barely contain himself, waving his hand in the air, bouncing on his bottom to make sure I saw him. When I called on him, he responded with a great big smile, clear, and precise, “GEORGE WINTERLING”. I could only smile because I too grew up watching George. It still warms my heart remembering all the lives Mr. Winterling touched.

Wayde Alford: Most of my family and extended family have been involved in agricultural endeavors in Northeast Florida for many generations. For three generations, we talked about what “George said”. Freeze protecting citrus, moving timber harvesting operations when it was getting too wet and more rain was forecast, protecting livestock, and many other decisions were based on what “George said.” His input was the basis for many business decisions, and as a family, we are grateful. I remember those markers squeaking when he would write the highs or lows over towns or areas of NE Florida during those nightly forecasts. I think most people don’t realize how much it means to people like us to have people like George, John, and now Richard. What a legacy George has left! Sincere condolences to his family, and thank you for sharing George with us for so many years.

Anne Gaston: Our family watched Channel 4 and George since I was in high school. Speaking to his humor, as George would point to and call out the highs and lows of surroundings cities, he would often include Hahira, GA. This tiny, one-stoplight town in South Georgia happened to be where my father was born and raised. Humorous to most that George would choose such an obscure country town, my father beamed to hear the highs and lows of his boyhood home. Thank you George for putting a smile on my father’s face.

Debra Sapp: I met him in the fall of 1963 at our school Halloween Carnival, I was in the 3rd grade. I went to seek him out with a burning question - was it going to rain on Halloween? He said it was not. It did sprinkle some on Halloween. I think that was the only time he sort of got it wrong. Hurricane Dora was a year later. We had the TV on channel 4 until we lost power. Because of Mr. Winterling we were super prepared for that horrific storm! I only watch news from “The Local Station”. Always have, always will. Thank you, sir! God Speed

Billy Whiteman: My favorite memory is that George had no green screen to work off of. he would have a paper map of the united states and a magic marker. and he could draw high and low pressure fronts , write down temps in many cities, and draw what was going on in north florida without fail. his reports went on professionally and perfect. That’s why George was always trusted when it came to weather.

Maxine Farrington: As a high school student, I dressed for the day based on George’s weather report. If George said it would rain, I took my umbrella. My family trusted and loved him as our weatherman. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Kim Prince: George was my grandmother’s favorite weather man and he became my favorite weather man after watching him while I was growing up. At 12 p.m. every day at my grandparents’ house we were not allowed to be talking while she was watching the news so that she would not miss her George let us know how the weather was going to be and was going to give you the correct information about the weather for sure. When I got grown I even loved getting the news weather from him. George will truly be missed, We love you George!! My condolences and prayers to his entire family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 May he R.I.H. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Jackie Hadley: I worked at WJXT when George was tracking Hurricane Hugo. During this time, I was scheduled to drive to DC. George gave me advice on when to plan my road trip. Of course, I took his advice, missed Hugo and made it safe and sound to DC. ❤️ RIP George

Robert Masten: We moved here in 1982 and immediately started watching George give his precise and accurate weather predictions every day. He always made sure we knew exactly what was happening. Our most precious moments with George was when we met him at the Meet and Greet sponsored by News4Jax at the station where we were able to get him to sign our guest passes, take a picture with him by his garden and visit the studio where the Big Green board was on display. You will always have a place in our hearts and our prayers are with your family.

Betty Williamson: my husband was a commercial fisherman 50 miles off st. augustine for years, he would not leave the dock until watching George ,, some of the guys would go out and come right back in , but Don said only if George says it is right ..we really trusted his advice ,, I remember the advice about Dora ,,he was right there..,, ,a great Man.

Mike Williams: I was back in Jacksonville after being in England, heading out to South Dakota. I contacted George because I was traveling in January expecting to get there February 2. Well I told George this guy grew up in Florida and had no experience driving in snow. I asked him to let me know when it would be a good time to head out since there were record snows that year. He told me to watch his weather forecast every night this week and he’d tell me when to leave. Well sure enough two nights later during his forecast he said anybody heading west needed to leave the next morning! I know his help allowed me miss blizzards and snow drifts and arrive safely.

Tonja Pitts: I am so very sad to hear about George Winterling’s passing...My beloved grandmother would have the family come in when it was time for his forecast...She absolutely adored him..As a little kid I also admired his profession ism and his talent with the weather...My heart felt condolences to his family and his channel 4 family as well.

Margaret Scott: Christmas Eve Rudolph radar! Today’s technology is no match for his unmatched weather predictions! I say that every hurricane season.

Eugene Williams: What a sad day for Jacksonville. I’ve been watching George Winterling since the mid 70′s. He was truly the Walter Cronkite of the weather.

Donna Ricciardelli: I still like to know the “humiture”. Makes sense to me.

Rick Vidal: My father worked at Miller Press. Sometimes I would go to work with dad. I remember George coming to watch them print the weather maps.

Bill: I’m 70 and lived in Jax my whole life. At age 22, I remember Dora and it was scary. My parents were glued to the television watching George