History in the making: Donna Deegan to be sworn in as Jacksonville’s first woman mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – History will be made Saturday morning with the inauguration of Jacksonville’s first woman mayor.

Donna Deegan was elected as the first woman to lead the River City after a heated runoff race against Republican Daniel Davis in May.

Outgoing Mayor Lenny Curry left incoming mayor Deegan a letter and a nice tweet on social media.

Deegan says she hopes to bring change and unity to the city.

“I feel very optimistic about the future of our city,” Deegan said. “I like the idea of the challenges. We’re facing it. It doesn’t scare me as much as it makes me excited for all the things that we can do if we’re simply open ourselves to the possibility.”

Deegan will be sworn in at a ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Click here to watch live coverage of the event or watch on News4JAX+.