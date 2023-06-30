Celebration & swan song: One mayor marks a new beginning as another bids farewell to office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan, the first woman to be elected mayor of Jacksonville, will be officially sworn in to office Saturday amid two days of celebrations of the historic event.

Before Deegan can move in to City Hall, current Mayor Lenny Curry has to move out, which he’s doing Friday -- with quite the escort.

After Curry says his goodbyes, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will join the two-term mayor at 4:30 p.m. as he leaves the Mayor’s Office for the last time. The caravan will escort Curry to his San Marco area home.

Curry said this week that public safety was one of his biggest goals and he feels he accomplished what he set out to do.

He wished Deegan well and gave her some advice: Stick to your goals and keep running, literally -- something both Curry and Deegan love to do.

Amid her celebrations Friday, Deegan shared thoughtful words for Curry as he departed City Hall.

“I just hope he can reflect on all the time that he has spent loving this city and feel really good about the fact that he has the opportunity, like so few of us have the opportunity, to serve in this way,” Deegan said. “I wish him all the success and I thank him for all of his generosity the last month and a half.”

Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan celebrates at an interfaith prayer breakfast on Friday. (WJXT)

The inauguration events, which all require tickets, kicked off Friday morning with the Mayor’s Inaugural Prayer Breakfast at the Garden Club of Jacksonville in Riverside. The interfaith event included Muslim, Jewish and Christian leaders wishing the new mayor well.

Deegan spoke with News4JAX after the breakfast about her latest staff selections, which include former City Councilman Garrett Dennis, a Democrat, and outgoing Republican Councilman Al Ferraro, who also ran for mayor -- against Deegan.

“I hope that I have set the table pretty well for how I’m going to proceed. We are going to have a lot of diversity. We’re going to have a lot of across the aisle conversation in the mayor’s office in the appointments that I make,” Deegan said. “I want to bring diverse voices into the room, people of every political persuasion, so that we could have good conversations to bring the community and I’m so far very pleased with it.”

The breakfast will be followed Friday by the Mayor’s Inaugural Kick-Off Celebration at 5:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

And Saturday will feature: