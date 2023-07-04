JSO officer arrested, accused of battery after fight in Clay County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday and faces charges following a fight in Clay County.

According to JSO, Officer Jamie Alexander turned himself in and is accused of battery, a first-degree misdemeanor. Alexander was on his normal day off and not working at the time of the incident on Saturday, JSO said.

JSO said Alexander has worked with the agency for over 13 years and has been administratively reassigned pending the completion of the criminal case. At the time of his arrest, he was assigned to the Patrol Support Division in the Specialized Patrol Section.

This incident marks the seventh arrest of a JSO employee this year.