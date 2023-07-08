‘He poured every moment into Jacksonville’: Legendary WJXT meteorologist with notable legacy laid to rest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are many words that could be used to describe WJXT Chief meteorologist, George Winterling — a veteran of the United States Air Force. A beloved husband and devoted family man. A pioneer in the field of TV meteorology.

As WJXT’s longtime chief meteorologist and trusted voice in the community, many came to pay their respects as he was laid to rest in a private ceremony just over two weeks after his passing at 91 years old.

Winterling was a member of the News4JAX family, and his death marked the end of an era.

George Winterling (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“George, I love you,” newly retired anchor Mary Baer said. “We will all treasure you forever.”

“We’re reminded at this celebration of George Winterling’s life how simple life was. Faith was first, his family was second and in his professional life the viewers were his priority,” anchor Tom Wills said.

The News4JAX family attended the service including Mary Baer, former anchors Rob Sweeting and Deborah Gianoulis, anchor Tom Wills and newly retired chief meteorologist John Gaughan.

Sweeting shared a coincidental memory of one of Winterling’s interesting hospital visits that bonded them for life.

“George went to the Baptist Hospital for some type of procedure, but he had a heart attack while he was there. Well, they took George to a certain room to recover and a certain nurse took care of him while he was there,” Sweeting recalled. “Well, years later, I had a heart attack.”

Sweeting said he was put in the same room that Winterling was admitted to and he had the same nurse that attended to Winterling as well.

“So I told George, ‘You know what this makes us? This makes us brothers at heart,” Sweeting said.

As a humble man who Deborah described as someone who loved his neighbor as himself, Winterling viewed the audience as his neighbor.

“I think the whole Jacksonville community felt that,” Deborah said.

News4JAX family attends Winterling's funeral. (L to R) Mary Baer, Rob Sweeting, Deborah Gianoulis, Tom Wills and John Gaughan (WJXT)

Winterling served as WJXT-4′s first chief meteorologist and held the position for 47 years before retiring in 2009.

For nearly 50 years, Winterling set the gold standard for meteorologists.

“George left something on the table. It is something that I don’t think people will fully grasp but his efforts that he did, he poured every moment into Jacksonville. He made our city better,” John said.

Winterling invented the “Humiture,” known today as the heat index, which breaks down the “feels like” temperature. Most famously, while other meteorologists said Hurricane Dora would miss Northeast Florida, Winterling accurately predicted it would hit. The damage was catastrophic, but lives were saved.

Though his knowledge in front of the weather screen is what gained him a huge following, his persona in the community also resonated with audiences — especially his sense of humor.

John remembered Winterling as someone who inspired thousands of people in the River City and beyond.

“It was great watching him on TV when he was in the choir when he was at First Baptist. It was great watching him just being on air locally, doing what he did great, which was be our meteorologist, our chief,” John said.

Winterling was quick to make friends everywhere he went, except for one notorious viewer in Lake City. Brandy, a Pekinese-Chihuahua mix who lived in Lake City with her owners, was a dog that would growl and bark throughout Winterling’s forecasts.

George Winterling's funeral (WJXT)

Following his retirement, Winterling spent quality family time with his big family and tended to his garden.

Mary also had a coincidental encounter with Winterling that changed her life when she first moved to Jacksonville. Mary said the first house that she purchased happened to be Winterling’s daughter’s home.

“It was the sweetest little house, beautiful garden, of course. I knocked on the door, and this lovely young lady opened the doors and said, ‘Oh, excuse me, but don’t you work with my dad,” Mary said. “Sure enough, it was George’s daughter, Wendy, her home with her husband, and we ended up buying that very house and that house had so much peace and joy in it.”

Tune in Sunday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. for an hour-long reflection special called “George Winterling: Man For All Seasons.