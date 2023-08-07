Woman grazed in head by bullet when shooter fires from apartment complex at moving car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was grazed in the head by a bullet that was fired at her car early Monday morning while she and a man were driving on Kona Avenue in the Woodland Acres neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the man was not injured when multiple shots were fired toward the roadway through the fence of an apartment complex around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The woman, who doesn’t live in the area, drove herself to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was wearing all black and was on foot, according to JSO.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.