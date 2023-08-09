Got a problem with your student’s bus? Here’s who to call.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – We know the first day of school comes with a lot of questions about transportation.

If you have any questions or issues with your child’s bus, we have the numbers for each district’s transportation department and bus hotline listed below.

Duval: (904) 858-6200 | Daily Office Hours 7:30 AM - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday | Early Release Days: On early release days, all bus routes will run approximately 105 minutes earlier than on full days. The office closes at 4:30 p.m.

St. Johns: 904-547-7810

Clay: 904-336-0111 | Clay and Nassau County parents can also follow their student’s bus through a website and app called “Here Comes the Bus.”

Nassau: 904-225-0127

Baker: 904-259-2444

Bradford: 904-966-6735

Columbia: 386-755-8060

Flagler: 386-586-2145

Putnam: 386-329-0553

Union: 352-448-0180