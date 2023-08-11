911 callers describe the scene after two women were killed in San Marco

Two women were fatally shot near the train tracks on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s just after one in the morning Wednesday, when Paige Pringle left her co-workers at Dos Gatos. About two miles away on Hendricks at railroad tracks, not far from Nira Street, a gunman or gunmen, shot Pringle and another woman before leaving the area.

At around 1:38 AM Wednesday a caller contacts 911.

Dispatcher: Fire and rescue what is the address of your emergency?

Caller: We have a train that struck a vehicle and the vehicle then hit the bicyclist.

During the 911 call, the person describes the condition of the woman that was a pedestrian, a person the caller described as a bicyclist.

Caller: One is definitely still breathing in massive distress I don’t know what to do.

The dispatcher tells the caller to find a towel to help control the bleeding until first responders arrive but nothing could be found.

Caller: We are literally at a railroad crossing.

They also try to help the driver, who we now know was Paige Pringle.

Dispatcher: Are they breathing?

Caller: I see lots of lacerations, broken glass on the driver side window.

Another person called 911 trying to get help for the two women that would die from their injuries.

As police continue to investigate, local organizations like the Justice Coalition are working to keep the story on people’s minds, posting it on social media.

“I think people need to talk about it, I think it needs to stay in the front of the peoples eyes of whats going on,” Robert Bracewell, Executive Director of the Justice Coalition, said.

There is surveillance video of another car driving close to Pringle’s vehicle near the area where she was shot but its unknown if that car was involved in the shooting. The driving distance from the bar to the shooting scene is only about two miles.

The Justice Coalition advocates for about 30 cases a month, and hundreds in a year. Bracewell believes someone knows who committed this brutal crime.

“Somebody knows something, somebody is away that something happened. These people know people so there is a connection somewhere. They need to talk about what they saw and what they know,” Bracewell said.