‘Everyone’s shocked’: Sheriff says JSO searching for answers after 2 women gunned down near San Marco train tracks

This SUV struck a passing train in San Marco after the woman driving it was fatally shot, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed two women, 28 and 53, were murdered in a shooting Wednesday morning on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco.

According to police, investigators still don’t have any information on who fired the fatal shots.

JSO told News4JAX on Thursday that detectives are working diligently to get suspect information.

“They’re working the case very, very hard,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. “Trying to determine exactly what happened. It’s, it’s, you know, everyone’s shocked...you don’t want to see that happen in your city at all right? Whether it’s one anyplace else, you just don’t want to see that happen.”

The shooting happened near the train tracks on Hendricks Avenue between Cedar and Nira Streets.

Retired JSO director Tom Hackney said the fear is that this could be a random act of violence against someone.

“How many people stop at the San Marco train all hours of the night that they come through there? It’s something that’s valid for them to have concerns for their safety,” Hackney said.

The 28-year-old woman was found inside a white SUV shot multiple times. The 53-year-old woman was found dead on the curb near the tracks.

“This is very bold on the suspect’s part to do this, and not knowing what led up to this, but to murder two people in cold blood and leave them there...It certainly should shake the community a little bit,” Hackney said.

JSO hasn’t said if the two women were together when they were both shot and their relationship is unclear.

Hackney said it doesn’t seem like there was a lot of physical evidence at the scene to process.

Detectives will likely have to rely on community info and available surveillance video leading up to the shooting.

“They’ve got to piece together what happened immediately before this to see, you know, could this be a road rage case? Could there be something that had happened immediately preceding the murder?” Hackney said.

It’s not clear.

“It’s different. So we’re trying to figure it out,” Sheriff Waters said.