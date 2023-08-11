Government asks for 2-year prison term for Macclenny man convicted in Capitol riot

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Sentencing was set Friday for Aug. 16 in D.C. Federal Court for Brad Weeks of Macclenny, convicted in the Capitol riot of violent entry and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, and obstruction.

The government and defense have filed their sentencing recommendations, and the Department of Justice is asking the judge for a 27-month prison term.

The DOJ said, “There is a need for the sentence to promise specific deterrence to this particular defendant.” It goes on to say, “It weighs heavily in favor of a lengthy term of incarceration.”

The government said Weeks “intended to participate in a violent attack on our democratic process,” and shows no remorse. The DOJ says Weeks proclaimed that day on his cellphone camera “We are going to take back the Capitol! We’re taking back our country! This is our 1776! This is where it’s gonna happen! This is where Tyranny will fall!”

Weeks’ defense lawyer contends he has accepted responsibility for his actions and deeply regrets them. The defense sentencing recommendation blames former President Trump for making “inflammatory and provocative” statements to incite the crowd and said Weeks like others felt he had to “heed the call” to march to the Capitol.

The defense claims Weeks didn’t make violent entry, and stood aside to film the events that day, and only went into the Capitol to help his friend Jonathan Carlton (who pleaded guilty to his charges and was sentenced to three years probation) who’d been injured. Weeks said he “got sucked into something I wish I hadn’t.”

He said what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, has caused great stress and anxiety for his family. The defense said Weeks is a family man who’s helped other family members with health and financial problems, and who’s been active in his church.

The defense asks for three years probation — with the first 12 months served under home detention — and said that sentence would be consistent with what other Capitol riot defendants have received.

If Brad Weeks receives the 27-month prison term it would be the longest sentence for any of the local riot suspects.