Nassau County deputy responding to call, woman seriously injured in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy was seriously injured Sunday night during a crash that happened while he was responding to a call.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old deputy was in a marked vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated while responding to back up another deputy on I-95.

The deputy was traveling westbound on State Road 200 approaching the intersection of Mentoria Road when the 79-year-old driver of a sedan crossed failed to observe the deputy approaching and tried to cross in front of him, FHP said. The front of the deputy’s SUV struck the right side of the sedan, FHP said.

The deputy and the 79-year-old driver were taken to UF Health in Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries and both were in serious condition as of Monday, FHP said.