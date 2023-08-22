Boil water alert in effect for parts of Southside, Nocatee after water main break

Boil water alert in effect for areas indicated on this map

JEA crews are repairing a damaged water main near Philips Highway and Greenland Road. Customers in the southeast portion of JEA’s service territory, including the Philips Highway corridor south into Nocatee, may experience poor pressures or no water.

Crews are working to assess and repair the break as quickly and safely as possible. A precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been declared for some customers. Impacted customers are being directly contacted by JEA via phone call, email and/or text message.