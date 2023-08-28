Vigil planned Monday night for 3 violently killed during racially motivated attack

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another vigil will be held in Jacksonville Monday night after a racially-motivated shooting, by a 21-year-old Clay County man, that killed three Black people on Saturday.

The community will come together at James Weldon Johnson Park at 6 p.m. to stand in unison during this difficult time. The Jacksonville Community Action Committee — along with other community organizations — will hold another vigil

Groups will be calling for legislative action from elected officials to address white supremacy.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the shooting at a Dollar General on Kings Road — that prompted heavy police and SWAT response in Northwest Jacksonville — is being called a hate crime by the FBI.

The three individuals have been identified as 52-year-old Angela Carr, 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr. and 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion.

The sheriff confirmed that the shooter had an AR-15, which had swastikas drawn on it, and a Glock. He was seen on Edward Waters University’s campus moments before gunfire erupted.

Waters said three manifestos were written that expressed a “disgusting ideology of hate.” They were written, according to the sheriff, to the media, his parents and federal agents.

Photo of AR-15 with swastikas drawn on it, and Glock used in mass shooting at store in Northwest Jacksonville (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Hundreds of people came together to pay their respects on Sunday. Mayor Donna Deegan, Sheriff T.K. Waters, Councilmember Ju’Coby Pittman, and other city and state representatives were among those in attendance at the event near the intersection of Almeda Street and Kings Road.

Gallion’s family also attended Sunday’s vigil to share their grief.

“I just hope something gets done. Enough is enough. I have to be my brother’s voice because he doesn’t have a voice anymore. His voice was silenced forever yesterday,” his sister Latiffany Gallion said.

His family said Gallion was a devoted father and a hard worker. His grandmother Sabrina Rozier remembered him as a funny, loving, and caring grandson.

The family shared that they found out about his untimely death on social media.

Laguerre was an employee at the store and his coworker Michael Coggin came to pay his respects.

“I want to tell his grandma I’m sorry because I wasn’t there to protect him like I told her I would a couple of months ago,” Coggin said. “She wanted him to quit because she was scared someone would come up and shoot him and a couple of months later this happens.”

Monday’s vigil is set to begin at 6 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park.

There will also be a press conference from Edward Waters University at 1 p.m. News4JAX will carry that live online and on News4JAX+.