Clay County updates: What you need to know ahead of Hurricane Idalia

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – As Idalia heads toward Florida, Clay County Emergency Management officials are anticipating storm effects in the county late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

Local effects will be upwards of 4-6 inches of rain, tropical storm winds, and hurricane gusts.

The county warns residents to expect downed trees and powerlines, as well as power outages.

This is expected to be a fast-paced storm.

There are no zone evacuations at this time, but residents who live in mobile homes and manufactured homes are strongly encouraged to find other shelter. To find your evacuation zone, please visit the Evacuation and Flood Zones webpage.

Schools, shelters

Clay County District Schools will be open on Tuesday, but all after-school activities for Tuesday will be canceled.

Based on current projections and the potential impact on our area, Clay County District Schools will be CLOSED on Wednesday.

School staff will monitor the storm to determine if schools and district offices can reopen on Thursday, and they will keep the community updated via social media platforms and the www.OneClay.net website.

The school district will operate three emergency shelters for residents that will open at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Locations:

Lake Asbury Junior High , special needs shelter, 2851 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs

Keystone Heights High School , general population and pet-friendly shelter, 900 S.W. Orchid Avenue, Keystone Heights

Orange Park High School, general population and pet-friendly shelter, 2300 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park

Sandbags

Sandbag locations will be open at 7 a.m. Tuesday as weather permits.

Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident. Bags are first come, first served and have a limited supply. The county will refill the sites as needed. You will have to fill up your own bags.

Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags.

The county will continue to offer bags until they are gone or if it becomes unsafe for our employees to be in the conditions. The county will refill the sites as needed.

Locations:

Fleming Island: Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex, 4387 Lakeshore Drive

Green Cove Springs: Old fire station, 25 Roderigo Avenue

Keystone Heights: City Hall for bags at 555 South Lawrence Boulevard and Keystone Heights Cemetery for sand on State Road 100

Orange Park: Orange Park Athletic Association fields, 1086 Fromhart Road

Middleburg: Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218

Closures

All county government offices will be closed at noon on Tuesday until further notice.

The Clerk’s Office will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, including the courthouse. The branch offices will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Thursday closures to be determined.

Check clayclerk.com for updates on rescheduling court dates and appointments. Expect garbage pickup as usual on Tuesday.

For more information on Clay County emergency management, go to the Clay County emergency management website.