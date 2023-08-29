St. Johns County updates for Hurricane Idalia: Services, sandbags, schools, beaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County is expected to feel the effects of Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday morning.

The county is providing free sandbags starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday until weather permits at six locations throughout the county.

The county said community members must provide their own transportation and shovels and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person.

Sandbag locations:

Windswept Acres Park – 5335 SR A1A S.

Solomon Calhoun Community Center – 1300 Duval St.

Hastings Community Center – 6195 S. Main St., behind the building

Mills Field – 1805 Race Track Road, in the overflow parking area

Palm Valley – Under the Palm Valley Bridge, on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

North Beach Park – 3721 Coastal Highway, at the walkover

St. Johns County Emergency Management (SJCEM) urges the public to check their supply kits, secure their properties with window shutters, and remove debris. Those in mobile homes, boats, and RVs should prepare for the possibility of evacuation orders. The public should anticipate isolated power issues and exercise proper generator safety. Visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane to read the St. Johns County Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

“Current forecasts show the potential for inland hurricane-strength wind gusts with the elevated possibility of tornados,” SJCEM Director Joseph Giammanco said. “This is an intensifying storm and we urge the public to take this seriously and be prudent and purposeful with their planning.”

SJCEM encourages the public to stay informed through these options:

Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com

Register for Nixle Alerts by texting StJohnsEOC to 888777

Monitor www.sjcfl.us/hurricane for all storm-related updates

Call the St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line at 904-824-5550 with any storm-related questions.

Services

Here’s the latest info on services related to Hurricane Idalia for St. Johns County

Government Offices

All St. Johns County government offices will be closed on Wednesday.

All City of St. Augustine government offices will close on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and remain closed on Wednesday.

All City of St. Augustine Beach government offices will be closed on Wednesday.

Residential Waste Collection Service

St. Johns County will suspend household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules on Wednesday, with normal service resuming Thursday.

Residents originally scheduled for Wednesday collection will have service on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will also be closed on Wednesday.

The City of St. Augustine garbage collection will remain on schedule on Tuesday.

The City of St. Augustine will not collect yard debris on Wednesday.

The City of St. Augustine will not collect residential recycling on Thursday and Friday.

Public Library System

All St. Johns County libraries, bookmobiles, and book drops will be closed on Wednesday.

Due dates will be extended and fines will not be incurred during the closure.

Parks and Beach Services

All St. Johns County Parks and Recreation parks and facilities will be closed on Wednesday. This includes the St. Johns Golf Club, beachfront parks, and beach walkovers.

Beach driving will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m. for the duration of the storm.

The St. Johns County Pier will close on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the duration of the storm. Barricades will be in place.

The Porpoise Point gate will remain closed Tuesday as St. Johns County Public Works staff will be placing sand in front of the gate as a protective measure against potential flooding.

Schools

All St. Johns County School District schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday due to the impending storm.

Schools and district offices will operate as normal tomorrow, Tuesday including Extended Day Programs.

Scheduled afterschool, athletic, and extracurricular activities will be canceled Tuesday through Wednesday.

Council on Aging and Sunshine Bus Service