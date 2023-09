(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Bunnell Elementary teacher has resigned after their involvement in an assembly that singled out Black students.

Anthony Hines was placed on administrative leave during a school district investigation but turned in his resignation Friday.

Hines reportedly told children at the assembly ’Unsuccessful students have a higher chance of going to jail or being shot or killed.’

Principal Donelle Evensen resigned last week.

Evensen signed off on assemblies last month.