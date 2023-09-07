Flagler County elementary school principal resigns amid controversy over assembly that singled out Black students

Donelle Evensen resigned from her position as principal at Bunnell Elementary School following controversy.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The principal of a Flagler County elementary school has resigned following a controversy over her handling of a recent assembly that targeted the academic performance of Black students.

Donelle Evensen, principal at Bunnell Elementary School, informed Superintendent LaShakia Moore that she is resigning from her post, the Flagler County School District said in a news release Thursday morning.

RELATED: Flagler County district leaders apologize for elementary school assembly singling out Black students

Evensen and a teacher were placed on administrative leave following the assembly that was held for “African American students that scored below a three on testing.”

The assembly sparked an investigation by the county over what happened.

Furious parents said what their children were told was unbelievable, including one parent who said that their child was told if they didn’t perform well in school and go to college they could end up in jail, shot or killed. Those parents, it turns out, didn’t know about the assembly until their children started talking about it.

The district said the investigation into the assembly has not been completed as of Thursday morning but Superintendent Moore expects it to be complete this week.

School Board Chair Cheryl Massaro and Superintendent LaShakia Moore both offered “no excuses” for what happened at the school.

Superintendent Moore has asked former BES principal Marcus Sanfilippo to return to the campus in an interim role, the district said.